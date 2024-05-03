After a hard fought second period, the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators are still scoreless in Game 6 of their first-round series.

The Canucks lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and will advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a victory.

Brock Boeser took a high sticking double-minor penalty at the 6:32 mark of the period, which the Canucks killed off successfully.

Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov and Predators forward Mark Jankowski were given coincidental roughing minors at 12:18 of the second.

Neither team scored during four-on-four play.

Arturs Silovs, who stood tall during the Boeser penalty kill, has turned away 19 shots through 40 minutes.

Thatcher Demko, who was named a Vezina Trophy finalist earlier this week, was injured in the first game of the series, a 4-2 win for the Canucks.

Casey DeSmith started the next two games for Vancouver. He was injured on a hit by Predators forward Michael McCarron in Game 3

Juuse Saros, who made the highlight save of the period, has stopped 17 shots through two frames for the Predators.

The winner of the series will face the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

The Oilers eliminated the Los Angeles Kings in five games in their first-round series.