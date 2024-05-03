The Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators are scoreless after the first period of Game 6 in their first-round series.

The Canucks lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and will advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a victory Friday evening.

Arturs Silovs made his third straight start of the series for the Canucks and stopped six shots in the opening frame.

Thatcher Demko, who was named a Vezina Trophy finalist earlier this week, was injured in the first game of the series, a 4-2 win for the Canucks.

Casey DeSmith started the next two games for Vancouver, but he was injured on a hit by Predators forward Michael McCarron in Game 3

Juuse Saros has gone the distance in net for the Predators and turned away all five shots he faced in the first period.

The winner of the series will face the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

The Oilers eliminated the Los Angeles Kings in five games in their first-round series.