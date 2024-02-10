Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov will have a hearing Saturday evening for an illegal check to the head of Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond, NHL Player Safety announced.

The play happened during the second period of Saturday's matchup between the two teams when Zadorov drove his elbow and shoulder into Raymond's head just after the winger gave up the puck at the blue line with the wings on the rush. Raymond took some time to get up but skated off the ice under his own power. He later returned to the game.

Zadorov was assessed a match penalty for the play, which was upheld after a review. He had one shot on goal in 6:38 of action before departing, while Raymond had a goal in the opening minute of the game as the Red Wings went on to win 4-3 in overtime.

The Canucks next play Sunday afternoon in Washington against the Capitals.