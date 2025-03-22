Vancouver Canucks top line forwards Nils Hoglander and Elias Pettersson left Saturday's 5-3 loss against the New York Rangers after two periods and did not return to action.

Both Hoglander and Pettersson were not on the bench to start the third period. The Canucks did not give a reason for their departure.

The 24-year-old Hoglander has six goals and 15 assists entering Saturday's game while Pettersson, 26, has 15 goals and 30 assists across 63 games.