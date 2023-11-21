Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander was ejected from his team's 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks Monday after receiving a match penalty.

The incident occurred late in the second period when Hoglander got tied up with Sharks forward Kevin Labanc in the neutral zone. Hoglander appeared to slewfoot Labanc and was given a five-minute major and an ejection for intent to injure. Labanc was not injured on the play.

Hoglander is automatically suspended until the play is reviewed by NHL Player Safety.

The 22-year-old has five goals and eight points in 17 games this season, his fourth with the Canucks. He split time last season between the Canucks and their AHL affiliate in Abbotsford, posting three goals and nine points in 25 NHL games.

The Canucks improved to 13-5-1 with Monday's victory and sit one point back of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Western Conference.