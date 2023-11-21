Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander was fined for $2,864.58 on Tuesday for slew-footing San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc.

Hoglander was ejected from his team's 3-1 win over the Sharks Monday after receiving a match penalty for the act.

The incident occurred late in the second period when Hoglander got tied up with Labanc in the neutral zone. Hoglander appeared to slew-foot Labanc and was given a five-minute major and an ejection for intent to injure. Labanc was not injured on the play.

The 22-year-old Hoglander has five goals and eight points in 17 games this season, his fourth with the Canucks. He split time last season between the Canucks and their AHL affiliate in Abbotsford, posting three goals and nine points in 25 NHL games.

The Canucks improved to 13-5-1 with Monday's victory and sit one point back of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Western Conference.