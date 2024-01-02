Vancouver Canucks forward Phillip Di Giuseppe left Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators in the first period and will not return, the team announced.

The team did not disclose what forced Di Giuseppe out of action. He played 2:13 before departing, tallying one shot on goal.

The 30-year-old winger has three goals and five assists in 31 games so far this season, his second in Vancouver. He appeared in 30 games for the Canucks last season, recording six goals and six assists.

Following their matchup with Ottawa, the Canucks will be back in action on Thursday in St. Louis against the Blues.