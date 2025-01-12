The Vancouver Canucks placed defenceman Erik Brannstrom on waivers Sunday with the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.

Brannstrom, 25, was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 6 in exchange for defenceman Tucker Poolman and a draft pick.

The 5-foot-10 left-shot defenceman has three goals and eight points in 28 games with the Canucks this season while averaging 14:56 of ice time..

He last appeared during the Canucks' 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on New Years' Eve where he had an assist on 17:40 of ice time.

Brannstrom signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Avalanche in the off-season before he was traded to Vancouver.

Drafted 15th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017, Brannstrom has 10 goals and 77 points in 294 career games split between the Ottawa Senators and Canucks.