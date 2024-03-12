Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced on Tuesday that forward Dakota Joshua has been placed retroactively on LTIR.

Joshua, 27, has 13 goals and 26 points in 53 games this season.

Joshua has been out since Feb. 13 with a hand injury.

The Dearborn, Mich. native set career highs this season in goals, points and plus-minus rating, with a +16.

The team also recalled goaltender Arturs Silovs from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on an emergency basis.