The Vancouver Canucks have placed Spencer Martin on waivers.

The 28-year-old goaltender was headed into his third season with the team.

Also placed on waivers Thursday were Cal Burke of the Colorado Avalanche and five members of the Pittsburgh Penguins in Taylor Fedun, Jonathan Gruden, Xavier Ouellet, Rem Pitlick and Ty Smith.

A native of Oakville, Ont., Martin appeared in 29 games for the Canucks last season, posting a record of 11-15-1 with a goals against average of 3.99 and an .871 save percentage. Martin also appeared in 16 games for the team's American Hockey League affiliate, Abbotsford Canucks.

Originally taken in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Mississauga Steelheads by the Colorado Avalanche, Martin has played in 38 games over three seasons with the Avalanche and Canucks.

For his career, Martin 14-17-5 with a 3.62 GAA and an .885 SV%.

Martin's place as backup to Thatcher Demko became tenuous earlier this month when the team acquired Casey DeSmith from the Montreal Canadiens in a deal for forward Tanner Pearson.

The Canucks open their 2023-2024 campaign on Oct. 11 at home to the Edmonton Oilers.