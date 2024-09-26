The Vancouver Canucks have placed defencemen Guillaume Brisebois and Jett Woo on waivers on Thursday.

Brisebois, 27, appeared in 17 games with the Canucks last season, recording a goal and three points. He also appeared in eight games with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.

Drafted 66th overall by the Canucks in 2015, Brisebois appeared in 27 games with the Canucks in his four-season career.

Woo, 24, recorded seven goals and 31 points in 62 games with Abbotsford last season.

The 6-foot right shot defenceman was drafted 37th overall by the Canucks in 2018.