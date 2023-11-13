The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Jack Studnicka on waivers Monday.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Jack Studnicka has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 13, 2023

Studnicka, 24, has not played since Nov. 2 against the San Jose Sharks. He has one goal in five games this season.

He is in the second season of a two-year, $1.525 million contract with an average annual value of $762,500.

A second-round pick (53rd overall) by the Boston Bruins at the 2017 NHL Draft, Studnicka was acquired by the Canucks on Oct. 27, 2022 in exchange for goaltender Michael DiPietro and prospect Jonathan Myrenberg.

The Tecumseh, Ont., product has appeared 90 career NHL games, scoring six goals with 10 points split between the Bruins and Canucks.