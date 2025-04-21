The Vancouver Canucks plan to let forward Brock Boeser reach free agency this summer but didn't fully close the door on a reunion.

The Canucks told Boeser that he has earned the right to become a free agent and that if he doesn't get the kind of offer he's looking for on July 1, the team would be opening to circling back.

The 28-year-old was selected No. 23 overall by Vancouver in 2015 and has played his entire nine-year NHL career with the Canucks. He scored 25 goals and added 25 assists for 50 points in 75 games this past season. He finished second on the team in goals scored behind Jake DeBrusk's 28 and tied for second with Conor Garland in total points, trailing team-leader Quinn Hughes' total of 76.

The season before, Boeser had a career-high in goals (40) and points (73).

He just wrapped up the final year of a three-year, $19.95 million contract that paid him $6.65 million annually. It was his third contract with Vancouver following his entry-level deal from 2016 to 2019 and a three-year agreement that stretched from 2019 to 2022 on a $5.88 million cap hit.

The Canucks finished 38-30-14 this season to miss the playoffs one season after tallying 109 points and winning the Pacific Division.