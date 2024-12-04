Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford was very clear when asked about the trade rumours surrounding forward J.T. Miller: the team will not be trading him.

Miller, 31, stepped away from the team for an indefinite leave of absence for “personal reasons” on Nov. 19, fueling speculation that the team was preparing for a trade.

“No, we are not [trading him],” Rutherford told Postmedia. “We stand by him.

“Don’t start making stuff up on someone in his situation. That’s disrespectful. People that do this for fun, or for a living, just go back to making up trade rumours.”

When the announcement was made, general manager Patrik Allvin said the club's focus is making sure Miller knows "the entire organization is here to support him."

Miller has six goals and 10 assists in 17 games for Vancouver this season. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound forward from East Palestine, Ohio, was selected 15th overall by the Rangers in the 2011 draft and has played for New York, Vancouver and the Tampa Bay Lightning over 13 NHL seasons.

Miller posted a career-high 103 points (37 goals, 66 assists) last season.

The Canucks have a 13-7-4 record and sit third place in the Pacific Division