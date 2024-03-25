Vancouver Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki has been assigned to the team's AHL affiliate Abbotsford Canucks, general manager Patrik Allvin announced on Monday.

Lekkerimäki, 19, was drafted 15th overall by the Canucks in 2022 and was ranked No. 10 on TSN's top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects list.

The 5-foot-11 winger played for Orebo HK of the Swedish Hockey League this season, recording 19 goals and 31 points in 46 games and added an assist in three playoff games.

Lekkerimäki starred for Sweden at the 2024 World Juniors, leading the tournament with eight goals to go along with 15 points in 12 games and was named tournament MVP as Sweden won a silver medal on home ice.

The Huddinge, Sweden, native represented his country three times at the World Juniors recording eight goals and 17 points in 21 appearances and helped Sweden win a bronze-medal in 2022.

Abbotsford sits in ninth place in the AHL's Western Conference with a 32-24-6 record with 10 games remaining in the regular season.