BOSTON - Quinn Hughes is on standby for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Whether the Vancouver Canucks captain gets into Thursday's final against Canada remains to be seen.

The Boston Bruins announced star defenceman Charlie McAvoy will miss the championship game after being admitted to hospital for tests related to an upper-body injury suffered at the tournament.

American head coach Mike Sullivan said Tuesday at TD Garden that Hughes — last season's Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top blueliner — was en route to Boston.

But as of Tuesday afternoon Hughes was still in Vancouver, skating with the Canucks in a red no-contact jersey.

McAvoy being sidelined reduced the U.S. to six healthy defencemen. Tournament rules state teams can apply to bring in a player as emergency relief if they drop below the threshold of a half-dozen blueliners, 12 forwards or three goaltenders.

That means Hughes would not be allowed to practise with the U.S. unless his country drops below the defence threshold with another injury or illness.

That happened earlier in the tournament when Canada added defenceman Thomas Harley for its game against the Americans on Saturday in Montreal after Shea Theodore's upper-body injury and Cale Makar's illness left the country with five available members of the defence corps. Harley was removed from the roster after Makar recovered.

"The rules are the rules. I can't play unless anyone else gets injured, and I obviously don't want to see anyone get injured," Hughes said Tuesday afternoon.

“It's been fun to watch. Hard for me to watch. I’m close with a lot of those U.S.A. guys and proud of how they've been playing. And the six (defencemen) that have been there, of course, I want them to play. They've gotten us to the point where we're in a championship game now, and those guys also deserve to play.

"But in saying that, it's obviously been hard for me. I'm a competitor, and I feel like I want to play and need to be there.”

Among six players initially named to the U.S. roster back in June, the 25-year-old Hughes missed Vancouver's final four games ahead of the 4 Nations and was replaced by Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators.

The decision to opt out of the tournament wasn't easy, Hughes said.

“Not to be dramatic, but it was extremely hard. I mean, it's been something I've been looking forward to for a long time," he said.

“Really what it came down to, I just wasn't healthy enough where I wasn't sure that I could get worse. And I felt like I couldn't be crawling back to Vancouver at the end of that tournament, where now I'm missing more Canucks games.”

Hughes leads the Canucks with 14 goals and 45 assists for 59 points — 24 more than the next closest teammate — in 47 contests this season.

McAvoy sat out Monday's 2-1 loss to Sweden that didn't impact the final standings after averaging 19 minutes 36 seconds of ice time through two games at the showcase that represents NHL players' return to high-level international hockey.

The 27-year-old playing his eighth NHL season delivered a couple of big hits in the Americans' 3-1 round-robin victory over Canada — including a clean check on superstar Connor McDavid.

"He's a terrific hockey player and he's a big part of this team," Sullivan, also head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, said of McAvoy. "He's played extremely well through this tournament. When you lose players of that calibre, they're not easy to replace."

The Long Beach, N.Y., product with 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) across 50 games this season for Boston is also Sullivan's son-in-law.

"This tournament means a lot to him," said the coach. "He's a very competitive guy. There's a personal note with respect to my relationship with him. I'm disappointed for him because first and foremost he's a great kid and he's a terrific hockey player.

"Under all the circumstances, he's in good spirits. I know he's disappointed."

McAvoy's absence now opens the door for Sanderson to step onto the big stage after getting a taste Monday against Sweden.

"It sucks with Charlie," said the 22-year-old. "Really unfortunate. He came into this tournament, gave everything he had."

Chris Kreider has been impressed with Sanderson, who has five goals and 30 assists for 35 points in 55 games with Ottawa this season.

"Didn't realize he was that young," said the U.S. and New York Rangers forward. "Very professional. His game is very mature."

Sullivan called Sanderson "an emerging star" in the NHL. He's now on course to get a chance to show his wears on the international stage as well.

"Mobile guy," Sullivan said. "Defends really well. Uses his mobility, his stick to defend. He's got high hockey IQ. He has an offensive dimension to his game. He's really good at joining the rush. He's pretty active along that offensive blue line.

"Terrific player."

CAPTAIN'S TOUCH

Sullivan anticipates U.S. captain Auston Matthews will be available for the title showdown after he also sat Monday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs superstar centre missed a combined 10 games earlier this season with an upper-body injury. He has 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 40 games in 2024-25.

Sullivan said Matthews, who has one assist at the 4 Nations, leads by example.

"Auston brings a certain demeanour to the rink every day that is professional," Sullivan said. "There's a quiet confidence about him. He knows what he's capable of. He knows what this team's capable of.

"He carries himself in a way that I think inspires the group."

DEFENCE FIRST

U.S. goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has allowed two goals in two starts at the tournament, but Sullivan also praised the battle level of the group in front of the Winnipeg Jets netminder.

"As talented as they are offensively, they've made a commitment to playing defence," he said. "They understand what it takes to win."

— With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.