VANCOUVER - Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes will miss a fourth straight game Saturday when his team hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says the 25-year-old American defenceman skated on Saturday but will be held out of the lineup as he continues to deal with an undisclosed injury.

Tocchet says a decision has not been made on whether Hughes will play in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, beginning next week.

Hughes was hurt in the Canucks' 5-3 road loss to the Dallas Stars on Jan. 31.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner as the league's top blueliner sits second among NHL defenceman in points with 14 goals and 45 assists across 47 appearances this season. He also leads the Canucks in points.

Toronto (33-19-2) will look for a fourth straight win against Vancouver, while the Canucks (25-18-11) are trying to solidify their grasp on the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.