The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenceman Mark Friedman to a one-year, $775,000 contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Friedman, 28, played in 23 games with the Canucks last season, where he registered one assist.

“Mark’s addition to our group last year gave us some much needed depth and he is someone we can count on if plugged into our lineup,” said general manager Patrik Allvin.

“He is a team first player and is always ready to step in if called upon. We expect him to come into camp and compete hard for a regular spot this season.”

Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Friedman made his NHL debut for Philadelphia in the 2018-19 season.

In 88 career NHL games with the Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canucks, the Toronto native has four goals and 13 points.