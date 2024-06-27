The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Dakota Joshua to a four-year, $13 million deal with an annual cap hit of $3.25 million

Joshua, 28, recorded 18 goals and 32 points in 63 games with the Canucks last season. He added four goals and eight points in 13 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

The 6-foot-3 centre is coming off a two-year, $1.65 million deal he signed with the Canucks in July of 2022.

Drafted 128th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2014, Joshua has 33 goals and 64 points in 184 career games split between the St. Louis Blues and Canucks.