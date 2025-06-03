Derek Forbort is returning to the Vancouver Canucks.

The team announced a one-year, $2 million deal for the 33-year-old defenceman on Tuesday.

Forbort was an impending unrestricted free agent.

A native of Duluth, MN, Forbort appeared in 54 games for the Canucks last season, registering two goal and nine assists in 17:06 of ice-time a night.

Originally taken with the 15th overall selection of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft out of the USHL's U.S. National Under-18 Team, Forbort has appeared in 550 career games with the Canucks, Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings.

For his career, Forbort has 19 goals and 87 assists.

Forbort had been playing on a one-year, $1.5 million deal.