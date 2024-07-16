The Vancouver Canucks re-signed goaltender Artūrs Šilovs on a two-year contract on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old netminder went 3-0-1 in four games with the Canucks this past season, posting a 2.47 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. He started 10 games for the Canucks in the playoffs, going 5-5 with a 2.91 GAA and a .898 save percentage as Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith both suffered injuries.

Silovs, who was a restricted free agent, appears to be in line to back up Demko this season after DeSmith signed with the Dallas Stars in free agency.

“Artūrs helped us out a lot when called upon last year as he continues to grow and develop as a goalie,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. “We expect him to come into training camp and battle for a full-time position with the big club.

"Our group will continue to work with him to help sharpen his skills and provide him with all the tools necessary to take another step forward in his young career.”

Šilovs had a 16-11-6 record in 34 games with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks this season, posting a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

He was selected by the Canucks in the sixth round of the 2019 draft and made his NHL debut during the 2022-23 season, appearing in five games.