The Vancouver Canucks and forward Drew O'Connor have reached a two-year, $5 million contract extension, it was announced Tuesday.

The deal carries a $2.5 million average annual value and takes him through the 2026-27 campaign.

“Drew has really made a good first impression since joining our team from Pittsburgh at the beginning of the month,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin in a news release. “We like his size, speed and ability to get in on the forecheck and hound pucks. Our staff also feel confident that they can help Drew take his game to another level and we are excited to see what the future holds for him with the Vancouver Canucks.”

The 26-year-old was acquired by the Canucks from the Pittsburgh Penguins along with forward Marcus Pettersson in exchange for multiple players and a conditional first-round pick.

O'Connor has two goals in four games since debuting for the Canucks, giving him eight goals and 18 points in 57 games this season combined between the two teams.

The Chatham, N.J. native originally signed with the Penguins as an undrafted free agent in March of 2020. He spent his first four and a half NHL seasons with the Penguins before the trade.