Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year, the league announced on Wednesday.

Tocchet led the Canucks to a 50-23-9 record and first place in the Pacific Division, their first division title in 10 seasons.

This was Tocchet’s first full season in charge of the Canucks, he took over the team in the middle of the 2022-23 campaign.

The 60-year-old was a finalist for the Jack Adams for the first time in his coaching career that has also included stints with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes.

Tocchet is the third Canucks head coach to capture the award after Alain Vigneault in 2006-07 and Pat Quinn in 1991-92.