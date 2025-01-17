VANCOUVER — A promising season is beginning to slip away for the Vancouver Canucks.

The team came into the campaign with hopes of a second straight playoff run, but 44 games in, the Canucks (19-15-10) are stuck in a slump and have fallen out of the Western Conference's second wild-card spot.

Vancouver got thumped 5-1 by the L.A. Kings Thursday — the squad's sixth loss in its last seven games.

"We just gave up too many rushes, too many turnovers, not playing the way we want to play, getting outworked. All of the above," captain Quinn Hughes said of the defeat.

The issues Vancouver is facing right now are fixable, he added

"I mean, I'm an optimistic guy, and I believe in our group," Hughes said. "In saying that, it's game 44 tonight and we need to be figuring our stuff out, quickly."

Alex Turcotte scored for the Kings just 51 seconds in and 9:42 into the first period, L.A. jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

Falling behind early has become a trend for Vancouver this season with the team conceding the first goal in 26 of 44 games.

“It’s tough, but it happens in the game sometimes," said winger Phillip Di Giuseppe. "And I think we're at the point where we're sick of it. We’ve got to figure it out.”

The Kings had four shots when they scored their third goal of the night.

All three tallies came "because of blunders," said Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet.

“We’ve got to correct it. I’ve got to correct it," he said. "I can't let it go. I can't play two lines. So I need some of these guys to step it up, even if they just play neutral, just as long as they don't make some egregious mistakes.”

Allowing odd-man rushes were among those mistakes.

L.A. broke out of Vancouver territory on a power play midway through the period where Kevin Fiala and Trevor Moore charged up the ice with defenceman Carson Soucy looking to impede their progress.

Driving in, Fiala unleashed a blast from low hash marks that sailed in past Thatcher Demko and put the Kings up 4-1.

Asked where his team goes from here, Tocchet said he needs players to step up, focus and stick together.

“You get punched in the mouth and you get back up. Can't quit on yourself or your teammates," he said.

"If you're in this business long enough, you're going to get these situations. And character guys, leadership, all that stuff usually comes out of it. So we're looking for those types of people right now.”

MILLER TIME

Canucks centre J.T. Miller logged 14:34 in ice time Thursday, well down from the 19:29 he averaged last season when he put up 103 points for Vancouver.

Tocchet said the 31-year-old American is struggling.

"It seems like every time he's on the ice, something bad happens," the coach said. "I think he's got some bad luck, but he's also got some reads that he's got to look at himself right now, focus on some of these reads. … I think he’s trying, sometimes. I think the focus level has to get a little higher.”

TURCOTTE TERRIFIC

Turcotte registered two goals and an assist for the Kings, marking his first multi-goal NHL game.

The 23-year-old winger said it was an important milestone in a career speckled with extended injuries.

"It's been great this year," Turcotte said. "It's been everything I've dreamed of and to go through the adversity earlier in my career, this definitely feels good. But I want to keep pushing. I'm not satisfied. I want to keep going and see where I can go from here."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.