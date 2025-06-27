LOS ANGELES - The Vancouver Canucks picked Braeden Cootes of the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds with the 15th overall selection in the NHL draft Friday.

Cootes produced 26 goals and 37 assists in 60 games with the Thunderbirds this season.

The five-foot-11, 183-pound winger from Sherwood Park, Alta., is also Seattle's captain.

Vancouver finished 10th in the Western Conference last season, six points behind the playoff cutline.

The Canucks have already been active this off-season, acquiring forward Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Scoring winger Brock Boeser will become an unrestricted free agent if unsigned before the market opens Tuesday.

Rounds two through seven of the draft take place on Saturday. The Canucks have five remaining draft picks, one for each round except the fourth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.