The Vancouver Canucks are going to skate some new lineups for their game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Per TSN's Farhan Lalji, Brock Boeser will return to the top line alongside Nils Hoglander and Elias Pettersson as he continues to try to break out of slump.

Boeser, 28, has gone ice cold since the 4 Nations Face-Off break in February. In 12 games since the team returned to action, Boeser has just three assists and no goals scored.

The native of Burnsville, Minn. has 18 goals and 38 points in 60 games this year, a steep drop from his 40 goals and 73 points in 81 games last season.

The Canucks have been scuffling as a whole since the break in mid-February, with wins in five of 12 games since returning to action.

They enter play on Tuesday tied with the St. Louis Blues for the final spot in the Western Conference playoff picture, two points ahead of the Utah Hockey Club and Calgary Flames.

"It's game to game from here on in," head coach Rick Tocchet said after Vancouver's loss to Utah on Sunday. "I'm sure we're a little disappointed right now, but we got to come in the next day — I guess it’ll be the morning skate — and we’ve got to bring energy. Because you can't be down, playing roller-coaster. You gotta let it go. Tough to do, but you gotta let it go.”

Defensive pairings changed around for Canucks

The Canucks have also made a change to their defensive pairings, subbing in defenceman Elias Pettersson for Victor Mancini.

Pettersson has played in 15 games with the Canucks this year, where he's registered two assists and no goals. The rookie Mancini has one goals and six points in 22 games.

The Canucks rank in the middle of the league in terms of goals allowed - their 204 allowed ranks 14th in the NHL this year.

Injuries to watch for Canucks vs. Jets

The Canucks may be missing a few of their top contributors for this crucial contest against the Jets.

Lalji reports that forward Conor Garland is a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury.

Additionally, forward Filip Chytil is still dealing with concussion symptoms after taking a hit from behind from Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson on Saturday.

The hit did not draw a call during the game, but it drew the ire of Canucks teammates.

"(Dickinson’s) gonna have to answer the bell next year," Kiefer Sherwood said. "That was a dirty hit. Unnecessary. It’s 6-2 and then he doesn't have the whatever to step on the ice afterwards. … It is what it is, We'll get him next year.”

Garland is third on the team with 41 points this season, while Chytil has 26 points in 56 games split between the New York Rangers and Canucks.