Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed on Saturday that centre Elias Pettersson is done for the remainder of the season due to his upper-body injury, per TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Pettersson has not played since Mar. 22 in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers. He played just 7:50 minutes before he departed the game. He returned to Vancouver instead of remaining with the team on the road trip.

The 26-year-old centre had the worst statistical season of his NHL career this year, scoring 15 goals with 45 points in 64 games.

He is in the first year of an eight-year, $92.8 million contract with an AAV of $11.6 million.

The Canucks, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, have three games remaining on their schedule with the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, San Jose Sharks (Monday) and the finale on Wednesday against Vegas Golden Knights, all at home.