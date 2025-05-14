The Vancouver Canucks have welcomed Tom Willander into the fold.

The team signed the Boston defenceman to a three-year, entry-level contract.

A native of Stockholm, the Canucks originally selected Willander with the 11th overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Willander, 20, spent the past two seasons with the Terriers.

He appeared in 77 games over two years with the team, scoring six goals and 43 assists. He was named to the All-Hockey East Second Team in both seasons.

Internationally, Willander has represented Sweden at a number of youth levels and was a member of back-to-back Tre Kronor teams at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in 2024 and 2025, winning a silver medal in the former.