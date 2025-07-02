The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph to a one-year contract worth $775,000.

The 26-year-old blueliner posted three assists over 47 games with the St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. He went unqualified as a restricted free agent by the Penguins on Monday.

“Pierre-Olivier has good speed and mobility and will add to our depth on the back end,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. “His addition gives us a player with some solid NHL and pro hockey experience, he is comfortable playing both sides, and he won a world championship with Tyler Myers in 2023. We look forward to getting him here to start working with our group.”

Selected 23rd overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2017 draft, Joseph has eight goals and 40 points in 194 career games.

The Canucks were kept quite busy on the opening day of free agency, re-signing Brock Boeser after he hit the open market and inking goaltender Thatcher Demko and winger Conor Garland to contract extensions on the first day they became eligible to do so.