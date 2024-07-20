The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Daniel Sprong to a one-year contract.

Sprong, 27, played last season with the Detroit Red Wings, recording 18 goals and 43 points in 76 games.

The 6-foot winger is coming off a one-year, $2 million deal he signed with the Red Wings in July of 2023.

Sprong’s best season came during the 2022-23 campaign where he put up 21 goals and 46 points as a member of the Seattle Kraken, leading them to their first ever playoff appearance.

Drafted 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015, Sprong has 85 goals and 159 points in 344 career games split between the Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Kraken, and Red Wings.