VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Jett Woo and goaltender Nikita Tolopilo to two-way contracts, the NHL club announced Tuesday.

Woo signed a one-year contract after he had 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) and a plus-18 defensive rating over 67 games for the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks last season.

The 24-year-old from Winnipeg added a goal and five assists in 22 playoff games as the Canucks won their first Calder Cup championship

Woo was originally selected by the Canucks in the second round, 37th overall, in the 2018 NHL draft. He has 83 points (21 goals, 62 assists), 332 penalty minutes and a plus-32 rating over 267 career AHL games with the Utica Comets and the Canucks.

Tolopilo signed a two-year contract after posting a 20-14-2 record with a 2.66 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage, and four shutouts with Abbotsford.

The 24-year-old Belarusian also made his NHL debut last season and had a 1-1-0 record with a 2.15 GAA and an .885 save percentage over two games with Vancouver.

Tolopilo was originally signed by the Canucks as an undrafted free agent on March 31, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.