The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Sawyer Mynio to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Sunday.

Mynio, 18, was selected in the third round, 89th overall, in the 2023 draft.

“Sawyer has gained some valuable experience since we drafted him, taking part in our summer development camp, Penticton Young Stars Tournament and our Training Camp in Victoria,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement.

“We have liked the way he has looked on the ice and our staff is looking forward to helping him improve his game and skillset in the years to come.”

The Kamloops, B.C. native recently completed his second season in the Western Hockey League with the Seattle Thunderbirds and registered five goals and 26 assists in 2022-23.

The Canucks open their pre-season against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.