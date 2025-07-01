VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed one of their top scorers, inking right-winger Brock Boeser to a seven-year, US$50.75-million deal.

The team announced the new contract about half an hour after the NHL's free agency period opened on Tuesday and the 28-year-old from Burnsville, Minn., became an unrestricted free agent.

Boeser had 25 goals and 25 assists for Vancouver last season, well below the career highs he posted in goals (40) and points (73) during the 2023-24 campaign.

There was ample speculation in March that the 28-year-old right-winger would be moved ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, but Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said the offers simply weren’t enticing enough.

Originally selected 23rd overall by the Canucks in the 2015 draft, Boeser has played all 554 of his career NHL games for Vancouver, amassing 204 goals and 230 assists in regular-season play. He added another 11 goals and 12 assists over 29 post-season appearances.

The six-foot-one, 208-pound forward from Burnsville, Minn., became a fan favourite not only for his scoring prowess, but how he handled adversity off the ice, including the death of his father, Duke, in May 2022.

The support from Vancouver hockey fans always meant a lot to Boeser.

"I can't say enough about the fan base and the city. Everyone's so kind to me, if I'm just out and about," he said at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. "Everyone's always had my back and supported me. And that's something that I really appreciate "

Earlier on Tuesday, the Canucks announced extensions for all-star goalie Thatcher Demko and winger Conor Garland.

Demko inked a three-year, $25.5-million deal, while Garland signed a six-year, $36-million contract.

Both players are heading into the final season of five-year contracts and were set to become unrestricted free agents next summer.

Demko, 29, is coming off an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign where he posted a 10-8-3 record with a .889 save percentage, a 2.90 goals-against average and one shutout.

The six-foot-four, 192-pound goalie from San Diego, Calif., was named a finalist for last year's Vézina Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's top goaltender, after going 35-14-2 with a .918 save percentage and a 2.45 GAA during the 2023-204 campaign.

The performance helped Vancouver clinch first place in the Pacific Division and earn a spot in the playoffs.

Demko suffered an injury to the popliteus muscle in his left knee during Game 1 of the team's first-round series against the Nashville Predators. He did not play again until Dec. 10.

“Thatcher is one of the top goalies in the National Hockey League and a key leader in our locker room,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement.

"Demmer is one of the hardest-working players on our team and gives our group great confidence when he takes the net. A complete package of size, strength, rebound control, and athletic ability, our players know that they have an opportunity to win each and every game he plays.”

Garland put up 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) for the Canucks this past season and won gold with the U.S. at the men's world hockey championship in May.

The 29-year-old winger from Scituate, Mass., has played the last four years in Vancouver after being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes alongside defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in July 2021.

“Conor is a core member of our hockey team and a player who has taken on a bigger role with the club the past couple seasons,” Allvin said. “He competes hard every day, drives play on the ice, is relentless on the forecheck and is really tough to play against. Gars is an emerging leader in the group and works extremely hard to keep himself and the players around him accountable.”