The Vancouver Canucks announced the signing of forward Vasily Podkolzin to a two-year deal, the team announced on Thursday.

Podkolzin, 22, appeared in 18 NHL games this season, notching a pair of assists. He spent a majority of his season with the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks, scoring 15 goals and adding 13 assists in 44 games.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the deal is worth $1 million per season.

“We are happy with how hard Vasily has worked on his game to try and become a more consistent player,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “While there is still room for him to grow, starting the year in Abbotsford and working his way back up to Vancouver shows the type of commitment and dedication we want in all our players. Our group looks to forward to helping Vasily continue to improve and get better.”

Originally taken with the 10th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of the Kontinental Hockey League's SKA St. Petersburg, Podkolzin has 18 goals and 17 assists in 136 NHL games over three seasons.

Internationally, the Moscow native has represented Russia on a number of occasions at the junior level, including at the World Juniors in three straight years from 2019 to 2021.