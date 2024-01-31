The Vancouver Canucks signed general manager Patrik Allvin to a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Allvin was named general manager in January of 2022 and has helped construct a roster that sits atop the NHL this season with a 33-11-5 record.

“Patrik has done a terrific job in helping us rebuild our hockey team both on and off the ice,” said Canucks president Jim Rutherford in a news release, who also signed an extension earlier this month. “He has worked tirelessly to create a new culture and identity that embodies the important attributes of hard work, structure and dedication. With an ever present win the day mentality, Patrik’s leadership skills will be a key driver for our organization moving forward.”

Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford announced today that General Manager Patrik Allvin has signed a multi-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/DoPsahWptW — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 31, 2024

His most significant moves over the past two years have included re-signing J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, and acquiring Filip Hronek from the Detroit Red Wings ahead of last year's trade deadline. Allvin also traded then-Canucks captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Jan. 30 of last year in exchange for a three-asset package.

“I want to thank the Aquilini family and Jim Rutherford for providing me this incredible opportunity,” said Allvin in the same release. “The privilege of staying on to continue what we started here with the Canucks means so very much to me and my family. While our group has taken many positive steps forward, the job is not done. We will continue to push and put in the work necessary to build a championship caliber team.”

Prior to joining the Canucks, Allvin spent 16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, rising to assistant general manager in 2020.

More details to follow.