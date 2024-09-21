The Vancouver Canucks have signed Finnish goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old, whose deal is worth US$875,000, appeared in 24 games last season for the Nashville Predators.

Lankinen posted a record of 11-6-0, a 2.82 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and one shutout.

“Kevin is an experienced NHL player who will add to our depth in goal,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Saturday in a statement.

“He had a solid season last year in Nashville and has the size and skill set we like in a netminder. We look forward to getting him here to start working with our group.”

The six-foot-two, 190-pound Lankinen has appeared in 112 career NHL games with Chicago and Nashville for an overall record of 45-43-12, a 3.07 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and three shutouts.

The goalie from Helsinki led Finland to a men's world championship in 2019 with a 7-1-0 record, a g.a.a. of 1.50, a .942 save percentage and two shutouts.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Blackhawks in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2024.