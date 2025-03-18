VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Aku Koskenvuo to a two-year, entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old from Espoo, Finland, had an 8-9-1 record with a 2.81 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage, and one shutout in 20 games with Harvard University this NCAA season.

The six-foot-four, 173-pound goaltender has appeared in 39 career games over three seasons with Harvard, registering a record of 14-16-5, along with three shutouts.

Koskenvuo represented Finland at the 2021 under-18 world championship, where he was named one of his country's top three players, and the 2023 world junior championship.

Koskenvuo was selected by the Vancouver in the fifth round, 137th overall, at the 2021 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.