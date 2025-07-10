VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Aleksei Medvedev to a three-year, entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Thursday.

The 17-year-old from St. Petersburg, Russia, spent the 2024-25 season with the Ontario Hockey League and Memorial Cup champion London Knights.

He has a 22-8-2 record with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and three shutouts in 34 games.

He was named to the OHL First All-Rookie team, was awarded the Dave Pinkney Trophy for contributing to the Knights’ league-low team lowest goals-against average and took the Dinty Moore Trophy for having the best goals-against average among OHL rookies.

Medvedev was originally selected by the Canucks in the second round, 47th overall, in the 2025 NHL draft.

“Aleksei is an important addition to our organizational depth in goal and his signing is a great thing for our hockey club,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. “He showed us a lot at development camp and has a bright future if he continues to build on his skill set and fundamentals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.