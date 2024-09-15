The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Dylan Ferguson to a professional tryout agreement on Sunday.

Ferguson, 25, spent the 2023-24 season in the KHL with Minsk Dynamo, putting up a 9-9-0 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.51 goals-against average in 23 appearances.

A seventh-round pick (194th overall) by the Dallas Stars in 2017, Ferguson was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights two days after being drafted along with a second-round pick in exchange for defenceman Marc Methot.

He has appeared in one NHL game for Vegas and two for the Ottawa Senators, going 1-1-0 with a .929 save percentage and 2.81 GAA.

The Lantzville, B.C. native backstopped the ECHL's Fort Wayne Comets to the Kelly Cup in 2021. He has also appeared in 29 AHL contests split between the Chicago Wolves, Henderson Silver Knights, Toronto Marlies and Belleville Senators.

Demko, Silovs statuses remain TBD

The Canucks' goaltending situation feels precarious with both Thatcher Demko and Arturs Silovs dealing with knee injuries.

Demko has been rehabbing an injured knee since last season's playoffs, which knocked him out in the first round. The Canucks made it to the second round before bowing out in seven games to the Edmonton Oilers.

Meanwhile, Silovs was unable to compete for Latvia in qualifying play for the 2026 Olympics due to knee inflammation.

On Sept. 6, Canucks president Jim Rutherford said little when asked about the status of his two goaltenders.

“Fair to say that we will wait until they get their training camp physicals,” Rutherford said.