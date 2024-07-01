The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jake DeBrusk to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with an AAV of $5.5 million.

DeBrusk, 27, recorded 19 goals and 40 points in 80 games with the Boston Bruins last season. He added five goals and 11 points in 13 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

The 6-foot-1 winger is coming off a two-year, $8 million deal he signed with the Bruins in March of 2022.

DeBrusk’s best season came during the 2022-23 campaign where he recorded 27 goals and 50 points in 64 games.

Drafted 14th overall by the Bruins in the 2015 draft, DeBrusk played his entire seven-season career in Boston, recording 138 goals and 266 points in 465 career games.

The Canucks have also added former Bruin Danton Heinen on a two-year deal with an AAV of $2.25 million.

Heinen, 28, recorded 17 goals and 36 points in 74 games with the Boston Bruins last season. He added an assist in eight playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

The 6-foot-2 centre is coming off a one-year, $775,000 deal he signed with the Bruins in October of 2023.

Heinen’s best season came during the 2017-18 campaign where he registered 16 goals and 47 points in 77 games with the Bruins.

Drafted 116th overall by the Bruins in 2014, Heinen has 87 goals and 212 points in 487 career games split between the Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The club has also agreed to terms with forward Kiefer Sherwood on a two-year contract with a $1.5 million AAV.