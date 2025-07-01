The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to contract extensions with starting goaltender Thatcher Demko and forward Conor Garland on Tuesday.

Demko agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension with an annual cap hit of $8.5 million.

Garland, 29, recorded 19 goals and 50 points in 81 games with the Canucks last season.

The-29-year-old had a 10-8-3 record last season with the Canucks, recording a 2.90 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.

He missed the first two months of the season while dealing with a lower-body injury he sustained during the 2023-24 playoffs. He also missed 15 games later in the season while dealing with a second lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-4 netminder is entering the final season of a five-year, $25 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $5 million. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 36th overall by the Canucks in 2014, Demko has a career record of 126-89-20 with a 2.80 GAA and .910 save percentage.

Demko’s best season came during the 2023-24 season where he went 35-14-2 record with a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage and finished second in Vezina Trophy voting.

The San Diego, Calif., native represented the United States at the 2019 World Championship in an eighth-place finish.



Garland stays in Vancouver

Garland was entering the final season of a five-year, $24.75 million contract with an annual cap hit of $4.95 million and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 campaign.

He was originally acquired from the Arizona Coyotes in July of 2021, along with defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in exchange for forwards Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson, Antoine Roussel, and three draft picks.

Drafted 123rd overall by the Coyotes in 2015, Garland has 122 goals and 291 points in 485 career games split between the Coyotes and Canucks.

The Scituate, Mass., native represented the United States three times as the World Championship, taking home gold in 2025 and bronze in 2021.