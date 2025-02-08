VANCOUVER - Brock Boeser scored on the power play to break a 1-1 tie midway through the third period as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 Saturday night.

Defenceman Filip Hronek had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (26-18-11), who have won three straight games and six of their last eight (6-1-1).

Morgan Rielly scored for the Leafs (33-20-2), who lost for the first time in their four-game Pacific Division road swing.

Thatcher Demko started in goal for the Canucks and played 10 minutes, stopping all six shots he faced, before being replaced by backup Kevin Lankinen who made 21 saves.

Toronto goalie Joseph Woll made 23 saves.

Prince Harry, in Vancouver for the opening of the 2025 Invictus Games, dropped the puck before the game.

It was the last game for both teams before the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, which runs Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: The Canucks played without defenceman Quinn Hughes who skated in the morning but missed his fourth straight game with an undisclosed injury. Hronek’s goal was his third of the season. He last scored in a Jan. 23 loss in Edmonton. Centre Elias Pettersson’s goal drought extended to nine games. Vancouver’s longest winning streak this year is four games, all in October.

Leafs: Rielly’s goal was his sixth of the season and just his second in 40 games. The Leafs outshot Vancouver 14-6 in the second period. Auston Matthew’s assist on Rielly’s goal was his seventh in the last three games. Toronto’s longest winning streak this season is five games.

KEY MOMENT

With just 1:57 left in the game, and the Leafs on a power play, Lankinen slid across the crease to make a diving save to stop a Matthews' shot, keeping the score 2-1 for Vancouver.

KEY STAT

The Canucks are 10-1-0 in their last 11 home games against the Leafs.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Canucks: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Feb. 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.