Longtime Vancouver Canucks executive Stan Smyl will be transitioning away from the team hockey operations department but will remain with the team, the Canucks announced on Thursday.

Smyl, 65, has spent the last 45 years with the Canucks as a player, coach and senior manager in different capacities.

The Glendon, Alta., played his entire NHL career in Vancouver, registering 262 goals and 673 points in 896 games and captained the team for eight seasons.

Smyl led the Canucks to the 1982 Stanley Cup Final and was the first Canuck to have his number retired in 1991.

"When I moved to Vancouver in 1978, I could not have imagined the positive journey i would become over the next 40-plus years," Smyl said in a statement. "This team and community have mean everything to me and my family. We are truly grateful for all of the relationships and experiences we have shared together."

Smyl has served as the team's vice president since the beginning of 2022 and will continue with the club as a community and business ambassador.