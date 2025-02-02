VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks will be without Quinn Hughes when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

The star defenceman participated in the pre-game warm-up with his teammates, but spent extended stretches talking to trainers on the bench and left the ice early.

He was then scratched from the lineup before the game started.

Hughes picked up an undisclosed injury in Vancouver's 5-3 road loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday, and Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said earlier on Sunday that the American blueliner would be a game-time decision.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner as the league's top defenceman leads his team in scoring with 14 goals and 45 assists across 47 games this season, and is on an eight-game point streak with five goals and seven assists.

Derek Forbort took Hughes' spot alongside Filip Hronek on Vancouver's top defensive pairing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.