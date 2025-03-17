VANCOUVER - As the NHL's regular season winds down, the Vancouver Canucks are watching their margin for error disappear.

The club's race for a playoff spot grew increasingly urgent Sunday as Vancouver dropped a 3-1 decision to the Utah Hockey Club — one of the three teams battling the Canucks for the Western Conference's final post-season berth.

"Obviously we could have separated ourselves today, and I think that was something that everyone knew how big that would be," captain Quinn Hughes said after the defeat.

"But now we're just still in the same position we've been in, which is do or die pretty much every day. And it's exciting. So everyone should be up in here and excited.”

Across the hall at Rogers Arena, Utah centre Alex Kerfoot was trying not to think about the other squads his side is up against in the race.

"They're probably going to have good stretches too," he said. "So we're not going to make the playoffs by looking at the standings. We're going to make the playoffs by putting together good games, finding points and winning down the stretch.”

The Canucks (31-25-11) finished Sunday tied with the St. Louis Blues in points (73), and clinging to the second wild-card playoff spot. Both Utah and the Calgary Flames were chasing with 71 points apiece.

Missing an opportunity to create some distance in the race is difficult, but it can also be an opportunity to practice the kind of mindset required for a post-season run, said Vancouver's Jake DeBrusk.

"Obviously stings, but you move forward, you have to," said the winger. "That's what playoff mentality is all about, is trying to be even keel, even when you can kind of tell a game isn't really going your way. Just try to stay focused on that shift and things like that.”

Vancouver has just 15 regular-season games remaining and there's no time to dwell on any single result, said head coach Rick Tocchet.

"It's game to game from here on in," he said. "I'm sure we're a little disappointed right now, but we got to come in the next day — I guess it’ll be the morning skate — and we’ve got to bring energy. Because you can't be down, playing roller-coaster. You gotta let it go. Tough to do, but you gotta let it go.”

Players need to take lessons from each result right now, the coach added, and Sunday's homework includes dissecting why the team couldn't capitalize on six minutes of power-play time in the third period.

The Canucks came into the matchup with Utah with the 16th-best power play in the league, clicking at 22.3 per cent.

Hughes scored on Vancouver's first man advantage of the night early in the second, but when Clayton Keller was handed a double minor for drawing blood with a high stick on Brock Boeser midway through the frame, the Canucks struggled to generate chances.

“And that's where guys have to do their homework and understand, if this happens again, we’ve gotta rise to the occasion," Tocchet said. "That's really what comes down to a learning lesson.”

KEEPING COOL-EY

Logan Cooley scored the game winner for Utah at the 5:08 mark of the third period. It was his 18th goal of the season.

The 20-year-old centre came into the matchup without a point in his last six appearances.

“It's obviously a special feeling when you get to score and feels like it's been two years since I got one in the back of the net," Cooley said.

“It's awesome. It truly does feel like the weight of the world is off my shoulders now, and I could just play."

DEBT TO PAY

Canucks centre Filip Chytil missed Sunday's game after being hit from behind by Chicago's Jason Dickinson on Saturday.

There was no call on the play, but the Blackhawks' forward will face punishment the next time the teams meet, Sherwood said.

"(Dickinson’s) gonna have to answer the bell next year," he said. "That was a dirty hit. Unnecessary. It’s 6-2 and then he doesn't have the whatever to step on the ice afterwards. … It is what it is, We'll get him next year.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.