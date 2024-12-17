Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko picked up his first win of the season on Monday night in a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, looking like the goaltender who earned a Vezina Trophy nomination last season.

Demko missed the first two months of the season recovering from a knee injury he suffered in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs against the Nashville Predators. The 29-year-old had a career-high 35 wins, five shutouts, 2.45 goals-against average, and .918 save percentage in 51 games in 2023-24.

In his first game back, Demko lost 4-3 in overtime to the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 10 and was in net for the 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at home on Saturday night.

He narrowly missed getting the shutout Monday as Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin scored with 46 seconds remaining in the third period. But Demko was relieved to pick up his first win of the season after turning aside 30 shots on the night.

“Big one for me,” said Demko postgame. “Certainly wouldn't have liked 0-3 my first three back.”

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet called out his team after the loss to the Bruins and the Canucks responded, killing off four penalties and blocking 18 shots as Kiefer Sherwood had a hat trick.

Despite being on the losing end, Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was glad to see Demko back healthy.

“[Demko] played well, credit where credit is due, but I think we got to not accept not scoring and try to find a way no matter what,” Blackwood said. “He's a good goalie, been battling through some adversity there, but obviously the game aside I'm happy he can come back and play this year.”

The Canucks have back-to-back games this week on the road as they face the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.