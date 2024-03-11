Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is expected to miss two to four weeks with a knee injury, per TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The injury is not something Demko has dealt with previously.

Demko was injured during Saturday's 5-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Midway through the second period, Demko exited the game and went straight down the tunnel to the locker room and was replaced by backup Casey DeSmith.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 49 games for Vancouver this season, going 34-13-2 with a .917 save percentage and 2.47 GAA.

A second-round pick (36th overall) by the Canucks at the 2014 NHL Draft, he made his NHL debut on March 31, 2018, stopping 26 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Canucks are currently second in the NHL with 92 points, one behind first place Florida.