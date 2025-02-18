VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks will be without star goalie Thatcher Demko for their upcoming five-game road swing.

The team says Demko is considered week to week with a lower-body injury and will not travel for the trip, which begins Saturday against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old American netminder left Vancouver's 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 8 midway through the first period with an undisclosed ailment.

The Canucks (26-18-11) then had a 10-day break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, but Demko was not on the ice when his teammates returned to practice on Tuesday.

Demko has dealt with a series of injuries this season, starting with a knee issue that left him on the sidelines as training camp began.

He has played just 17 games through the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 6-6-3 record with a .891 save percentage, a 2.87 save percentage and one shutout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.