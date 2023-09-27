Goaltender Roberto Luongo will become the eighth inductee to the Vancouver Canucks' Ring of Honour, the club announced on Wednesday.

Luongo, who spent seven-plus seasons with the team from 2006 to 2014, will be honoured on Dec. 14 when the Florida Panthers visit the Canucks. Luongo, 44, is currently a special advisor to the Panthers' general manager.

“We are glad to officially have a date set for Roberto’s incredibly well-deserved induction to the Canucks Ring of Honour,” Canucks president Jim Rutherford said in a statement. “He is one of the greatest players to ever represent this team and his legacy continues in Vancouver to this day. As proud as we are to recognize Roberto with this achievement, it is as much of an honour for the organization and our fans to be able to celebrate him again in our building.”

A native of Montreal, Luongo made 448 appearances for the Canucks, posting a record of 252-137-50 with a goals against average of 2.36 and a .919 save percentage. During his time with the team, Luongo was named to three All-Star teams and shared the 2011 Williams Jennings Trophy with Cory Schneider. That same year, Luongo backstopped the Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final where they ultimately fell to the Boston Bruins in seven games.

Luongo retired from hockey in 2019 after 19 seasons with the Canucks, Panthers and New York Islanders. His 489 wins are fourth all-time in NHL history.

Internationally, Luongo represented Canada on multiple occasions, winning a pair of gold medals at both the Winter Olympics (2010 and 2014) and the IIHF World Hockey Championships (2003 and 2004).

Luongo was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.