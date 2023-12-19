Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators, head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed.

Tocchet said he would reassess his lineup decisions ahead of Thursday's game against the Dallas Stars.

The winger was scratched for two games in a row last month, with Tocchet calling for more output from the 27 year old.

"He's got to get his game a little bit more sharpened up," Tocchet said on Nov. 27. "It's not about last year, it's about this year for us. And he's a guy that needed a reset."

Kuzmenko has six goals and 17 points in 29 games this season. He saw his ice time drop to just 11:09 in Vancouver's 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Kuzmenko inked a two-year, $11 million contract with the Canucks after posting 39 goals and 74 points 81 games with the team in his first-ever NHL action last season,

The Canucks enter Tuesday's game sitting second in the Pacific Division with a 21-9-2 record this season.